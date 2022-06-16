To The Daily Sun,
The past few years have made many of us aware of massive corruption happening right under our noses. We trusted our elected officials to maintain liberty, and protect our freedoms. Many elected officials have proven that they are not doing this at all. Now it’s up to us, we the people, to fix this.
The Resolve initiative is a grassroots, nonpartisan, write-in campaign strategy, that’s gaining traction rapidly across the entire state.
The goal of this innovative idea is to organize like-minded voters into a massively orchestrated voting bloc. We plan to create an ideal lineup of candidates for the 2022 election. Our support is intended to identify the best candidates for governor, Executive Council, Senate, state representative and other down ballot candidates across all positions. We want people who will fight for our freedoms.
Visit our website WeThePeopleNH.org to learn more about us. To keep informed or our progress, simply sign up on our website. Your email will help keep you up to date with current events, while your zip code will help ensure we have the votes in your area.
United we stand, divided we fall. Together, we will win this fight.
Terese Grinnell
Loudon
