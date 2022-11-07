We are at a crossroads as a people. There are various ideologies before us that seek to elevate one group of people above others. These are the paths we must avoid, even if it challenges us to our core. Whether it is through technology, religion or economics, we must come to recognize and value the unique individuality and purpose of our fellow human beings.
Our founding as a country was flawed in ways that were abhorrently inhumane. With that said, there was also a great deal of love, genius, and in some cases, divine inspiration that helped to found our great union.
We have an important role in history. It is our job now to bring forth the best of the founding of our country into our modern world. This will be done successfully by the people at the individual level and through local relationships. This will be done by looking through the vision of our Declaration of Independence and taking an honest assessment of our current challenges.
The vision of which I speak is one of individual rights, state sovereignty, continued United States unity and independence, and a free and open market of the body economic.
This peaceful and respectful vision is not only the ends, but it is the means, as well. We the people fundamentally value and trust the free will, relationships, and the inner wisdom of each other. We respect one another regardless of our race, our religion, our gender, our sexuality, our party, etc.
How exactly will we fulfill this vision of freedom? One step at a time. I am here to co-lead this journey with you; and that is why I am running as a write-in candidate for U.S. Senate on Nov. 8.
