To The Daily Sun,
It would be a mistake to alter the current system of appointing commissioners to the Gunstock Area Commission. The procedure has functioned well since 1959, with the exception of our current debacle. No one has argued to the contrary.
Historically, the Delegation's solicitation for a new member to the Commission carried with it no political ramifications. The goal on the Delegation's part was to find the most capable potential contributor among the range of candidates. Political leanings were not considered nor were they relevant.
If this becomes an elective position, politics, by necessity, are injected. This is unnecessary and inappropriate.
The fix is simple: look carefully, more so than ever, at whom you elect to represent us on the Delegation. If you do not like what you saw transpire recently at Gunstock then do not vote to reelect the Delegation members of the band of rascals now in control. If you want to see politics out of Gunstock, don't inject politics by requiring that commissioners be elected.
Ted McKean
Laconia
