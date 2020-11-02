To The Daily Sun,
I would like to take this time to concur with Michael Breen's letters earlier and add some of my own opinions.
When it comes to school, kids should be learning reading, writing, history, life skills, mathematics and health. I understand social studies is current events but there are other events going on besides BLM and Covid-19 and we are coming close to three months of teaching the same material. When I was in school, we had to find other current events going on around the U.S besides the obvious events. I have heard that not only BLM but LGBTQ has been brought up in Social Studies, but in English class as well.
What does BLM and LGBTQ have to do with punctuation? This class should only focus on teaching students the difference between your and you're, placing correct punctuation and maybe even finding ways to get kids more interested in reading. And none of this common core math: basic math. No one needs to know how to multiply three different ways.
Does Moultonborough still have a business management class to teach how to balance a checkbook? And history is just that; history. GONE. Possibly replaced by these Choose Love and Base Camp classes my daughter sometimes talks about. What are these classes you say? Choose Love teaches students to respect each other, choose kindness and accept others for what they are. All good things to teach but I'm sure LGBTQ is being pushed in there somewhere.
And Base Camp is hanging around and supposedly promoting school spirit. That's proper use of school time. There even has been an LGBTQ club created after school where kids and hang out and be themselves and not feel judged. Seriously? This is such a touchy subject. Why not check with the parents and get permission before having these kids attend clubs? More pushing. Give kids a chance to try and like the opposite sex before pushing gay rights on their already vulnerable and confused minds. We see enough of this BS on TV as it is.
To sum all this up: Leave school the way it used to be and the way it should always be. SCHOOL. Leave the politics out of it.
Tara Shaw
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.