To The Daily Sun,
After years of oblivion, Mike Sylvia’s modest and frugal lifestyle has become a cause celebre, complete with a superior court judge with his thumb on the scales of justice.
Why the change?
Representative Sylvia had the temerity to try to bring the Belknap County budget under control, a motive which brought objections from county commissioners. The commissioners communicated their displeasure to the town of Belmont and to others as well. That the commissioners held sway shows up in my county tax assessment.
Now comes Ms. Larson, spouse of one of the commissioners, with her hypocritical assessment of the fifth amendment. Why hypocritical? As a typical ACLU lawyer, she employed it with regularity. The other “h” word, harridan, always comes to the fore when anything pertaining to Larson rears its benighted head.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
