To The Daily Sun,
Thanking those on the front lines let’s add child care providers to that group. For many, child care providers enable others to respond to this pandemic. Providers are well-trained. They know what it means to provide a safe, healthy, and nurturing environment for children. They are the ones to hold the hands, calm the children, teach, and all the other duties that go with assisting parents in these difficult times.
Like many, these devoted providers are often in harm’s way. They are often the “the rock” of stability for families facing this virus, an enemy of life. Appreciate them!
Susan E. Wiley
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.