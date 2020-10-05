To The Daily Sun,
I urge readers who live in State Senate District 7 to vote for a change in our representation at the Statehouse by voting for Phil Spagnuolo on November 3. We need representation that isn't afraid to tackle the toughest issues facing our region and our state, including the crisis of addiction that so profoundly affects our towns.
Phil's personal experience with overcoming addiction and his professional experience with helping others through the recovery process will bring new skills and leadership to this fight that has touched the lives of so many in Lakes Region communities, one of the hardest hit regions in the state.
We need someone who is ready to work hard, who will go to Concord with a collaborative mindset, and who will put the people in this district first over party politics. I urge you to join me in voting for Phil Spagnuolo to be our state senator.
Susan Chase
Andover
