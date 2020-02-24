To The Daily Sun,
We are writing to encourage voters of Belmont to support Ballot Article 2 on March 10, 2020. The article would allow for the Town of Belmont to spend money for a larger, more efficient building for the Belmont Police Department.
We are retired firefighters with a total of 54 years between us and are aware of the need for adequate room for training, storage of equipment, department vehicles and office space to do our jobs well.
The Belmont Police Department serves the Town of Belmont very well and would benefit from more efficient quarters. The public would also benefit with easier access to the officers and staff.
Please vote YES on March 10 for Article 2.
Barbara Clark
Ronald Lowd
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.