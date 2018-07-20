I have recently returned to Laconia, the city I grew up in, after many years of being away due to my military service. My father, Armand Bolduc who passed away April 1st, 2018, would be appalled at the recent events that have taken place due to the July 9th city council meeting. I am outraged as well at the behavior of individuals within the community for targeting Bob Hamel, a man who has given decades of community service to a city he loves.
In one article someone called him a “jerk.” If labeling him a jerk is a measure of Bob Hamel's character then Laconia has a lot of jerks within its ranks. I would be honored to be called a jerk if the company I am being likened to is Bob Hamel.
I have known Bob Hamel for several decades and he, like my father, has given years to the community for its betterment. I watched the YouTube video of the July 9th council meeting as well as the short video that his aggressors initiated, which completely takes what was said out of context. Unfortunately with today’s technology we can show people exactly what we want, whether it’s the whole truth or only part of the truth. When something like this happens it is important to reconcile these accusations against what you know to be true through personal knowledge, especially when the accusations being thrown are in direct contrast with what years of first-hand experience would have you believe. A red flag like this should make you ask questions and look for the answer yourself, instead of relying on someone’s angry and offensive words.
If you have lived in Laconia even a year you will have no doubt heard Bob Hamill’s name. If you are in his ward, you likely know him very well and probably even voted for him. He has been a sitting councilman for over 13 years and is a man of integrity, high moral and ethical character, and has been a pillar of leadership within the community. He has many outstanding qualities, however, one of the most endearing is the responsibility and accountability he gives his constituents when decisions that affect their lives are made. This is the time that he needs each of you, the very people who know him best.
We are all human. Every one of us is imperfect. We make mistakes and we have a tendency to offend others when we don’t agree. In this case Bob apologized both to the council and attendees and made a special trip to the residence and apologized to the family. This is a true hallmark of a man with strong convictions, character, and ethical values.
Please, go to city hall Monday night, July 23rd and give Bob Hamel your support and encouragement during this difficult time. He has been there for each of you and it is time to be there for him.
A true friend always,
Armand J. Bolduc
MSG, Retired Army
Laconia
