To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the St. Vincent de Paul Children’s Foundation I would like to thank everyone — local businesses, organizations, and individuals who donated to this year’s 31st Project Pencil Program.
Your donations helped make this year’s program a great success! This year we provided over 500 children in the Lakes Region with backpacks and back to school supplies. The support and generosity we received from businesses and individual donors was amazing.
A special "thank you" goes out to Bert and Mary. These two wonderful volunteers have delivered backpacks and supplies for a number of years. This program wouldn’t have happened without them.
By combining our talents and working together during this pandemic, we can truly make a difference in the lives of the children in our community.
Sue Page
St. Vincent de Paul Children's Foundation
