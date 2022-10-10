Across the board, regardless of age, gender or background, most of us hold dear that most precious value: freedom.
But Trump Republicans in office, in courts and in the media want to take away freedom from all who do not look and live like them. They want to destroy our freedoms, control our lives and overturn our will by court order, by violent attack, and by blocking policies the majority of us favor.
Trump Republicans want to take away our freedom to decide if and when we grow our families. They want to take away our freedom to vote in fair elections. They want to take away our children’s freedom to learn and everyone’s freedom from gun violence. They deny climate change and our right to a healthy environment.
This is especially true in New Hampshire, where extreme Libertarians dominate the Republican party. They are dedicated to obstructing environmental protection, dismantling public education, repealing Social Security and Medicare, and letting corporations pursue profits without regard for public safety.
Together we must protect our freedom to get the care we need, elect the leaders we support, and make the decisions that are right for our families and the future of planet Earth. Just as we turned out in record numbers in the last two elections, we must join together to remove Trump Republicans from power.
On Nov. 8, vote like your freedom depends on it. Preserve democracy. Vote for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.
