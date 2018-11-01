To The Daily Sun,
As Democratic candidates for the N.H. House of Representatives in Merrimack District 9 (Loudon and Canterbury) and Merrimack District 26 (Loudon/Canterbury/Boscawen/Northfield/Franklin Ward 3) we call on the leadership of both parties — Ray Buckley of the Democratic Party and Wayne MacDonald of the Republican Party — to stop filling everyone’s mailboxes with negative political literature.
We object, both personally and as candidates, to stooping to the tactics of Washington political hatchet men. Contrast mailers with unflattering pictures and even less flattering messages do neither party any good. The voters hate seeing these pieces in the mail and we, as candidates, want to run a positive campaign on the issues. This type of negative campaigning is not okay.
At every one of our local forums, all candidates have treated each other with respect and have stuck to the issues they care about. We don’t need the parties to speak for us. As Democrats running in Districts 9 and 26, our issues include fighting for the state to honor its obligation to fund public education; access to affordable health care (including mental health); paid family medical leave; keeping the government out of our personal health care decisions; protecting N.H.’s environment and addressing global warming; and attracting young families to N.H. We believe these are also the issues that are important to our constituents…not seedy looking mailers with facts that stretch like silly putty.
We teach our kids not to bully. Now it’s time to tell our parties — both parties — to stop bullying. Show real leadership. Run a positive campaign on the issues.
George Saunderson Merrimack District 9
Howard Moffett Merrimack District 9
Lorrie Carey Merrimack District 26
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pot kettle black.
