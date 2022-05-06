To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap County Delegation meeting on May 3 raised more questions than answers when it comes to Rep. Sylvia and Silber’s personal engagement with the law firm, to which the Delegation have now approved $50,000 in spending for email counsel that only Sylvia and Silber are privy to.
The question was asked “who appointed you two as the control group?” to which the initial reply from Sylvia was “the lawyers” followed by an expansion: “Rep. Silber took it upon himself to... research firms who could defend us... Rep. Silber being the primary contact and myself being the chairman, it was a natural control group”.
Is this seriously the level that these representatives have sunk to? This is a grossly inadequate answer and spits in the face of transparency and due process.
In this meeting there was also a request to release the email communications with the law firm to the rest of the Delegation members. This was voted down, with Rep. Sylvia saying: “Let’s say a party... decides to sue Rep. Sylvia because of something he said in one of these emails. There is an RSA 99-D which would involve bringing in the attorney general to defend Rep Sylvia. So we’re talking about very expensive litigation over something that is nothing.”
He is afraid to release the emails in case he gets sued for something he has written. Once again giving the middle finger to transparency and due process.
Come on Mike, what are you hiding? What did you say in these emails that you shouldn’t have?
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
