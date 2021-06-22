To The Daily Sun,
Yet another local GOP NH House representative is willfully sharing fake news on social media without regard for facts, research, or the truth.
You would have thought that a house representative in this county would have learned from the Rep. Dawn Johnson debacle; about the risks you take when you ignorantly share material online without care for consequences.
Rep. Richard Littlefield has not. He is shamefully sharing lies about what critical race theory is to continue to rile up the rabble who were intimidating the Laconia School Board and recently caused the majority of the board to walk out of a School Board meeting.
His justification? He says, “Depending on what sites you do your research on they all say something different, make insinuations true, false or otherwise. I shared only what was available for content.”
Ignorance is not an excuse. People in general, but especially elected representatives, are accountable for the material that they choose to share on social media. Have we learned nothing from the Jan. 6 insurrection and the factors that drove these people to assault the seat of our democracy?!
In an attempt to show some level of thought and intelligence, Rep Littlefield quoted a peer reviewed article that is IN FAVOR of including critical race theory in teacher education as somehow proving him right. The mental gymnastics and cognitive dissonance is real.
How he manages to get from a perfectly reasonable outline of CRT in an academic paper which says that it is a positive thing, to fueling the fire that is "CRT is racist and teaches white people they are inherently racist and should hate themselves and anybody who even thinks about it is "abusing children" really beggars belief.
Come on, Laconia. You can do better than people like this.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
(0) comments
