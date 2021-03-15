To The Daily Sun,
With the benefit of having white skin, I get to avoid the subtle and not-so-subtle downright racist views and comments that emanate from some people around here.
However being an immigrant, and especially one who is vocal about local issues, I come across my share of xenophobia and ignorance.
“What do you know about the American Constitution?”
“You can’t speak English”
“Are you even a U.S. citizen”
Now, I’m not subject to this day in day out. I don’t have to hide who I am. I don’t worry that I will be treated differently by law enforcement.
But some people do.
When someone tells you that they have been subject to racism, over and over again, believe them!
The fact is that racist, xenophobic and ignorant people are out there. And there are more than a handful in Belknap County!
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
