To The Daily Sun,
I don't believe Rep. Dawn Johnson, R-Laconia, is racist or anti-Semitic in her day-to-day life, but the fact remains that she did intentionally and purposefully share a racist, anti-semitic page from a neo-Nazi website.
Dawn’s attempted apology rings false and insincere. In a statement on her official Facebook page, she apologized for sharing a story from a “source she doesn’t agree with” but notably does not apologize for the racist content of the story that she shared.
The craven defense of her actions from Rep. Mike Sylvia, R-Belmont, and Rep. Norm Silber, R-Gilford, continues this theme, stating that she shared “a story that [she] thought in good faith was legitimate” and then quickly moving into ‘whataboutism’; pointing fingers elsewhere in an attempt to deflect from Dawn’s poor judgement.
The problem with this attempted defense is that the content of the article shared by Rep. Johnson was itself a racist conspiracy theory. It is a short article, only 3 sentences long, saying: “Gabriel Sterling . . . appears to be ethnically Chinese [note: he doesn’t] . . . This goes a long way to support the claims of various Republicans that the Chinese are involved in rigging this election.”
If Rep. Johnson is sharing racist content like this “in good faith,” then her utter lack of judgement, comprehension and remorse for her actions should disqualify her from holding any positions of public trust.
Dawn Johnson must resign her positions as a Representative and Laconia School Board member.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
