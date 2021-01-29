To The Daily Sun,
Oh boy, Gregg Hough is really grasping at straws here.
1. Carlos Cardona is not on the Laconia Human Relations Committee
2. He says Cardona “refers to himself as...” what a dog whistle!
3. Does he know the meaning of the words chauvinist and xenophobe?
4. He referred to what he describes as a “racist incident” as “redneck New Hampshire”. Is he really going to defend the right to be racist in the name of “redneck identity”?
The responses in the Laconia is Talking Facebook thread show that people are a) are not offended by the term and b) are capable of speaking up for themselves if they are.
This is just yet another false equivalence to try and take the heat off of his friend Dawn Johnson, who continues to post seditious and neo-fascist content on social media even after her lame so-called “apology”.
I know that long-term memory is often an issue for politicians, but does he remember calling people who disagree with him politically an “anti-American mob” in one of his previous letters to The Daily Sun?
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.