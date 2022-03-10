To The Daily Sun,
In his latest "hit-job" against certain members and ex-commissioners of the Gunstock Area Commission, Free Stater Rep. Norm Silber (R-Gilford) as usual leaves out an enormous fact that doesn't fit his narrative. I'm sure he will submit a version as a letter to the editor as he also usually does. The fact that he will leave out is taken from the commission meeting minutes from Oct. 21, 2020:
"Miscellaneous – Chairman Kiedaisch asked to clarify how long Commissioner McLear’s term should be considering he was brought on to replace Steve Nix. BCD Chairman Sylvia said he could serve for the full five-year term. They confirmed the next opening on the GAC is in 2021, when Commissioner Dumais’ term expires."
So while Silber may have uncovered a two-year-old administrative error, congratulations on that detective work, his attempt to smear good people by attributing nefarious intentions is insidious and it is wrong.
Silber says "rot in any organization starts at the top" - I agree. It is at the top of the Belknap County Delegation and the Belknap County Republican Party with him, his Free State allies, and those who willingly or unwittingly follow their lead.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.