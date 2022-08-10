Gunstock Mountain Resort is one of the greatest assets of Belknap County, with it being a tremendous economic driver for local businesses.
Some of the county delegation and the Gunstock Area Commission have not shown themselves to be operating in the best interest of Gunstock Mountain Resort or the businesses that rely on the visitors that it draws.
The county delegation is made up of state representatives from Belknap County. They have been elected to this position to represent the will of the citizens of Belknap County — not their personal agendas.
The county delegation can appoint new board members, who will complete the commission.
Concerned citizens of Belknap County should express themselves to the county delegation either before or at their next meeting.
All aspects of the operation of Gunstock Mountain Resort should remain as an asset of Belknap County. The operation should not be leased, sold, or outsourced to any private entity.
If elected as a state representative of District 5, I will sponsor and seek co-sponsors of legislation that would block any future chances of this happening again and review how the Gunstock Commission is appointed. Is it time for the Gunstock Commission to become an elected position?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.