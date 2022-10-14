To The Daily Sun,

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. We seem to be caught in this loop with our politicians; we are voting in far-left people or far-right people while believing that the outcome will be different. The far left and the far right only make up about 20% of the voters, and they are currently in the driver’s seat. The outcome for our country has not been great for the voters in the middle, which make up 80% of the voters. All the 80% want is to have a meaningful job, afford food, afford gas, and have safe schools for our kids to get a great education. This is not achieved by taxing everybody to the poorhouse or by eliminating all parts of the government.

