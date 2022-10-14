The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome. We seem to be caught in this loop with our politicians; we are voting in far-left people or far-right people while believing that the outcome will be different. The far left and the far right only make up about 20% of the voters, and they are currently in the driver’s seat. The outcome for our country has not been great for the voters in the middle, which make up 80% of the voters. All the 80% want is to have a meaningful job, afford food, afford gas, and have safe schools for our kids to get a great education. This is not achieved by taxing everybody to the poorhouse or by eliminating all parts of the government.
For our future, we need to change tactics and vote in candidates who know how to find solutions to problems, not place blame. We need candidates who can sit down and negotiate with the different parties, not draw lines in the sand. This country was built by those who did the hard work, and didn’t look for handouts. We can continue this tradition by creating a business-friendly state that encourages growth and doesn’t penalize businesses for being successful. This will create meaningful jobs, which will lower the overall tax rates on the workers (80%). My grandmother taught me that if you give a fish to a person, they can feed their family for a day. But, if you teach them how to fish, they can feed their family for life.
I am a moderate Republican who has helped Laconia and the children to grow.
