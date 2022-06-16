To The Daily Sun,
Well it looks like at $5 a gallon of gas climate change issue will get kicked to the curb. All I hear is screaming and shouting “Drill baby drill”. But with the Southwest in excessive heat, drought and wild fires, the Midwest and Southeast with tornados, hurricanes and floods, this is not a good time to pause. In 1957 a scientist found that oceans will not absorb all the carbon dioxide released in humanity’s fueled emissions of the future. In 1988 scientists first insisted that real action should be taken. But what perplexed me was that in 1970 Jim Morrison and The Doors recorded a song and some of the lyrics went like this “The human race was dyin’ out, No one left to scream and shout, People walking on the moon, Smog will get you pretty soon... Hanging in and holding fast, Hope our little world will last... Ship of fools, ship of fools, Yeah, climb on board.” Now how did Jim know? God help us all, I hope he has a plan.
Steven Belcher
Belmont
