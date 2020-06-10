To The Daily Sun,
I just read the story of Irene Triplett, who just passed away on May 31 at age 90. Her passing just closed the books of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs on Civil War Pensions.
Her father was Moses Triplett. He joined the confederacy at age 16 in 1862; he was a deserter, made his way to Tennessee in 1864 and enlisted in 3rd North Carolina Mounted Infantry, which campaigned against the Confederacy. He applied for his Union pension 20 years after the war was over ,and filed again in 1930, when his daughter Irene was born. Moses was 83.
In 1938, Moses passed away. He was 92 years old. Irene lived in a poor house with her mother and latter went to a care house. Her mother died in 1967 and a brother died in 1996. Irene lived on, her care paid for by Medicaid and the Civil War Pension. Irene received $78.13 per month for 90 years, which equals $84,380. It makes me think of not just what war cost. but what the lasting effects can cost. The Civil War started 160 years ago ,and the DVA has cut it’s last pension payout We were still paying for the Civil War. It’s mind bending.
May God bless Irene Triplet and all veterans.
Steven Belcher
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.