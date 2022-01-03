To The Daily Sun,
This is in reference to Rich Tjaden’s letter on comparing “Trump supporters are putsch pushers” on Dec. 30, 2021. Adolf Hitler was not a communist dictator. He was a dictator of the Nazi Party, which stood for “National Socialist German Workers’ Party.” He hated Communists so bad, he had the Reichstag burned down, so he could blame the Communists for it, and rid them from Germany. He also attacked Russia, after he said he wouldn’t, because he feared Communists. Just trying to keep history straight.
Steven Belcher
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.