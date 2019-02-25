To The Daily Sun,
I hope the citizens of Gilmanton will join with me in voting for Steve McWhinnie for selectman. I have known Steve for a few years now and, even though we have very different political views — Steve is a committed Republican and I am a committed Democrat; Steve often wears an open carry pistol and I don't own a gun — I consider him a truly great friend, and a decent, caring, and hard working guy.
As selectman, Steve has the betterment of our wonderful small town as his only agenda. He has been a major part of turning our Town Hall into a modern government building, safety and service have been brought into the 21st century. Also, Steve has worked diligently to bring all town employees under the guidance of the Board of Selectman, who are our elected town leaders.
I would say again, and again, Steve's only agenda is to make Gilmanton great. For a better future for our amazing little town, please support Steve on town Election Day.
Lew Henry
Gilmanton
