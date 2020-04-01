To The Daily Sun,
It's okay folks you don't have to worry about the coronavirus anymore, the media is going to beat it to death. One more thing, no Virginia, everyone is not welcome in Laconia. What we don't need now is undocumented illegal aliens coming in to our country with who knows what kind of diseases. Close the borders, kill all airline travel. Enough said.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.