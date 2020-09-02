To The Daily Sun,
Can anyone point out to me where in our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, or any of the other amendments to our Constitution that you are guaranteed a freedom from being offended. You are guaranteed a freedom of speech. Whether that speech (or cartoon) offends you or others is immaterial. That freedom of expression is so important in a free society that along with the right to peaceable assembly, redress of grievances, and the right to worship became the first amendment to the Constitution.
Please continue to run political cartoons from all viewpoints and don't give in to mob mentality.
Steve Emanuelli
Laconia
