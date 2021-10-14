To The Daily Sun,
Who are these indigenous people some want us to celebrate instead of Columbus? I don't know and really no one else does either. Archeologists have indicated that the tribes that were in place here in North America when Europeans arrived were only the latest to occupy "their" territory having displaced some others before them. Even they were not the first as waves of new tribes pushed others aside in a kind of centuries-old dominos effect. We Europeans are simply the latest wave so doesn't that make us the current indigenous people?
Steve Earle
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.