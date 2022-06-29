To The Daily Sun,
Another example of how the left is consistently inconsistent was presented by a letter to the editor from Eric Taussig replying to Rep. Richard Littlefield in regard to the HB 1178, a bill which would have prevented New Hampshire authorities from enforcing any federal gun grabbing laws passed in D.C. Mr. Taussig referred to Constitutional supremacy clause nullifying that bill. That's Mr. Taussig's opinion but he forgets that numerous Democratic controlled states have passed laws forbidding their authorities from assisting federal agents attempting to apprehend illegal aliens, here in violation of federal law, and courts have upheld that right. (Penn. 41 U.S. 539, 1842, that states cannot be compelled to use state law enforcement resources to enforce federal law.)
Read where a leftist activist got himself arrested planning to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Yup, he had a gun, a pistol, which is the most common firearm used to murder people, not the so-called assault guns. You see Mr. Littlefield recognized that the extreme left has no interest in stopping gun violence only in keeping law abiding citizens from being able to defend against anyone trying to overthrow our Republic.
Other leftist activists sent photos of the Kavanaugh children's school in a clear attempt to intimidate the Kavanaugh family. If any readers think this is acceptable keep in mind that door swings both ways or what comes around goes around. Not only are these attempts immoral, illegal they incite the other side to adopt these actions unless authorities move quickly and strongly to find, arrest and prosecute perpetrators. Otherwise we invite chaos. Or is that what the left wants?
P.S. Still no one from the left has come forward with any actual evidence of Donald Trump violating any laws. How come?
Steve Earle
Gilford
