To The Daily Sun,
Here in the Jan. 11 paper I am truly offended by a letter headed as "Whitewashing Capital riots by Republicans is disgusting." My first reaction is who are those Republicans whitewashing the riot? Second at least the writer has the term "riot" correct and did not descend into the accusation of insurrection as mainstream media and leftist Democrats are accusing.
Yes it was a riot but I know hundreds of Republicans, read their papers, hear their comments and just because they do not jump onto the "insurrection" label they are not whitewashing the incident. They all deplore and disavow the actions of that day. It should also be noted the only death directly resulting from the riot was an unarmed female Donald Trump supporter shot to death by a Capitol police officer.
Now I would really like to ask where was the writer of this letter, the editor of this paper and all those jumping on the leftist insurrection narrative over the past several years while Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioted, burned, looted, assaulted and even killed people instead of touting the "mostly peaceful" nonsense. Where was their righteous outrage over all of that, where was the recognition their stated goal was the overthrow of our Republic and Constitution to establish a Marxist Socialist government in its steed?
The only appropriate word for this letter is hypocritical.
Steve Earle
Gilford
