So President Joe Biden approves of Venezuela's drilling for oil but not we in the USA (as if he could have done anything to stop them). He's also floated the idea of a $6-per-gallon gas tax here. That would really hurt all working families, including Democrats. How does a $120 fill-up on a family car sound? Well don't worry, that's not likely to pass, but it tells us about his values. This man and his administration have created all our difficulties now and those to come. Nothing was fixed by the last election, far too many of those responsible for the failures and travesties of the past two years were reelected with little or no intent to do anything different.
BTW, actor James Woods announced he intends to sue the Democratic National Committee for collusion with Twitter (pre-Musk) to violate his rights of free speech. Seems DNC demanded Twitter to ban his comments regarding the Hunter Biden lap top cover-up, so they did. Woods asked, "How is this Twitter chicanery any different from Watergate when Nixon henchman tried to subvert free speech?"
That same DNC is now looking (some said demanded) that New Hampshire change our "First in the Nation" primary date. Where do these nationals get off? Nether DNC or RNC or anyone else has the right to demand we change this. The people of NH have set this by statute/law and only we the people have the right to decide this. Those in Washington view NH as a distraction or a sideshow contingent on their whims. Anything they demand is for their benefit, not that of the people of NH. We need to tell them to back off. We decide, not you.
