To The Daily Sun,
Nice to see so many letters in the Daily Sun on Monday, Oct. 18. Would love to be able to respond to three but with 300-word limit and one per week, I really can't so I picked one.
Steven JP Dionne writes how terrible all we racist white people are trying to stop schools from "indoctrinating" (my term for it) the absurd narrative that all white people are inherently racist. His assertion is nonsense. Racism is not exclusive to any single race, every race and culture has its share of racists.
With that truth in mind let me ask adherents of that phony theory exactly which culture first identified slavery as the evil it is. In what we know as the common era, the only one was the white European Christians. But leftists like Dionne prefer slandering all white Christians with a false charge because we refuse to adhere to their Marxist socialism doctrine. In fact, I know of no other major culture in any era that banned it, passed laws against it, even fought wars to stop it other then the white European Christian culture.
Matter of fact, even now there are cultures that still legally practice slavery, but it isn't acceptable to the left to mention them because it doesn't forward their political Marxist agenda. They pretend it doesn't exist.
Last thought: Voters like Dionne keep pushing false issues like above and abortion or anything to try to distract voters from what are the real concerns of the vast majority. It's the economy, crime, public safety, energy, open boarders, and falling standards of living due to the current administration. We want change, our lives back. Kick out the left.
Steve Earle
Gilford
