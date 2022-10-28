Much has been made about returning sanity to the Belknap County Delegation through the election of reasonable and responsible candidates for state representative. Not to be overlooked regarding the impact on our county government is the only contested race for Belknap County commissioner, taking place in District 3 representing Alton, Gilford, Barnstead and Laconia Ward 2.
Steve Hodges brings decades of executive level leadership, skill and experience at Belknap County having previously served seven terms as Belknap County sheriff. The importance of this can’t be understated as he joins a high-performing duo that will remain on the commission, Peter Spanos, who is holding a seat that is up for election two years from now, and incumbent Glen Waring, who is running unopposed.
Operating and overseeing Belknap County will fall on the shoulders of these three commissioners representing the citizens and taxpayers. Crafting a budget for presentation to a newly formed delegation, and then operating within an approved budget, requires a candidate that will complement the skills of the other commissioners. Hodges, with his proven experience, will fit nicely with the financial and managerial skills of the other sitting members of the board, putting Belknap County on track as it hopefully transitions from what it was under previous delegations to what it could be.
Residents of Alton, Barnstead, Gilford and Laconia Ward 2, please vote for a candidate who understands the intricate balance between operating a fully functional county government and the need for protection against inflated property taxes. Vote for the candidate who will add value to an already talented board of County Commissioners. That candidate is Steve Hodges.
Vote Hodges for Belknap County commissioner on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
