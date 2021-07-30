To The Daily Sun,
In response to Dan Hamilton's letter to the Sun:
When his state was locked down so tight you couldn’t even walk down the street, there was an influx of Massachusetts folks coming to summer homes because Gov. Sununu apparently was keeping NH one of the lowest infection rates in the U.S.
Second, what gives him the right to decide what is injected into someone body? News flash: the experiential “vaccine” isn’t working! The CDC is still requesting that mask be used indoors, and by “vaccinated people as well. As for any vaccine, if he is “vaccinated,” then what does he care? He are protected. That should be his only concern! He does not get to tell New Hampshire people what to do.
It's getting old, listening to celebrities, sports figures and politicians overreaching government, and now Massachusetts people expressing the way people should live. Next he'll be crying about NH gun laws and seat belt laws and helmet laws and speed limits. He should do NH residents a favor and stay home! His sense of entitlement on roadways and parks won't be missed. Maybe try California. I bet they’ll welcome him with open arms!
Chris Sununu, should keep this amazing State Live Free or Die! and don’t let ill informed out-of-state people waiver his interest in NH residents.
Stephen Potter
Alexandria
