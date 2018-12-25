To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire owns 73 miles of mostly unused railroad line between Concord and Lincoln. This rail line is an example of what is wrong with transportation policy in the Granite State.
Purchased in 1975 from a bankrupt Boston & Maine Railroad, the line has never served any major industry and today is down to two scant customers, the N.H. Army National Guard being one. Rail can only be successful where there is a large presence of people, manufacturing or commodities. This doesn't exist in central or northern New Hampshire and it hasn't for a very long time.
This rail lines needs capital investment. Most of it is speed restricted to 10 MPH and it's tariffs can't compete with nearby Interstate 93. State agencies like Business and Economic Affairs and the Lakes Region Planning Commission could apply for numerous federal grants to bring this rail line into the intermodal based 21st century but they don't because rail just isn't a priority in this state.
If rail isn't a priority for the state why should it be for the taxpayers who are paying for this mostly unused railroad line?
The answer to this question is why New Hampshire should sell this rail. The real estate, especially through the Lakes Region would find quality re-use or multi-use in the growing recreational tourism economy which would expand the local tax base and create jobs, which is needed.
This would also be good state transportation policy instead of the direction it's headed in now.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem
