Based upon a recent letter, I am disgusting, an extremist, a “Free Stater”, and an anti-masker. Isn’t it a shame that we cannot debate policy without personal attacks.
The writer stated that I had attended a school board meeting and spoke against wearing masks. I attended two meetings recently. In Moultonborough (her stated home) either she was at the meeting and did not listen to what I said or was simply echoing partisan Democrat attacks on me. My comments at the meeting were solely addressing my difference of opinion on a state law that had been discussed by the superintendent regarding special meetings. I did not even mention masks. At the other meeting in Wolfeboro, I attended to ask questions about the federal funding they had received. I did also comment, after witnessing peaceful residents give summons for criminal trespass for not wearing masks in the auditorium in violation of board policy, that masks were required in school buildings. But they were allowed to view the meeting from the room next door without masks — no problem. What sense does that make? None. Oh, and I was wearing a mask.
The writer went on to call all Republicans “extremists” while Democrats from Concord to the White House are committed to public health. I would point out the irony of vaccine and mask mandates for all, including children whether their parents agree or not, loss of employment and refused entry to business and air travel for anyone not vaccinated that is the hallmark of the White House COVID response plan. Those who are arriving across our open southern border are not required to be vaccinated or masked and have been relocated to locations across the country, I would also argue that the legislation and budget passed last year by the Republican majority in Concord provided historic benefits for New Hampshire families. I would argue that the current administration in the White House is more interested in implementing an extremist agenda than public health. Look at the open border vs. vaccine mandates for the rest of us. They are more interested in bringing in more Democrat voters (or so they think) to this country than bringing the nation together — remember those campaign promises?
But I am an extremist for working for the best possible education for every child, for working to reduce the tax burdens on individuals and businesses, for working to protect our individual liberties. I will leave it to you to look at what the Democrats have been attempting and advocating in our state and in D.C. to determine who are the extremists.
State Rep. Glenn Cordelli
Tuftonboro
