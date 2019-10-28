To The Daily Sun,
Character counts, as does intelligence, when choosing the next leader for Laconia. Peter Spanos is the most fair, considerate and honest solon whom I have met in Belknap County. For anyone to try to stain his character says much more about them than it does about Peter.
Laconia is at a crossroads as it faces many of the same problems that beset all post-industrial cities. A variety of demands compete for insufficient resources as the city tackles an aging infrastructure. It will take a wise and serious leader to fix the detritus of decades of decay visited upon Laconia. Peter Spanos has the training and experience to forge a new day in Belknap County’s only city.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.