To The Daily Sun,
In response to Keith Forrester,
You don’t believe the Washington Post. It’s a fluff site? Are you sure your not thinking of Fox news? You think that university studies are nonsense, too? Where do you think data comes from? Oh, I know: Donald Trump University!
So, you want an unbiased source. I give you https://www.factcheck.org/person/donald-trump. Factcheck.org has been a website checking facts on all sorts of data, from gossip on celebs to political facts. I think you will note if you visit the site that they have been in business for 15 years. Long before Trump ruined *cough* I mean came to be President.
This is not just about my opinion of the President. This is about the blatant disregard you and others with your mindset have for the truth. If a doctor told you that you needed a life-saving procedure but your barber said you did not ... who would you believe? That is how I feel Republicans are regarding Trump, and it needs to stop.
Erica Hebert
Ashland
