To The Daily Sun,
Those living in colder climates, in times past, had to be rough, tough, vicious and aggressive in order to survive. These traits were passed down in DNA and expectations of how to live. Warmer climate people could be more laid back, since it was not as difficult to survive. Small tribes in Africa and American Indians had their own culture and religion. Europe with its colder climate and Christianity in a large area helped to unify them and advance in order to make life more enjoyable. The aggressive nature they had moved them to the Americas and to enslaving Africans. Some tribes in Africa helped in the slave trade, as various tribes didn’t get along with each other anyway. New diseases and smaller American Indian tribes that also fought each other weakened the native populations. This enabled the aggressive Europeans more opportunity to expand into America.
Any God that favors one set of humans based on ancestry is a stupid creep, in my opinion. It is different types of human behaviors based on environment, unifying beliefs and learned behaviors that produce a major perspective of the outcome. Muslims conquered many territories and, according to Rev. Franklin Graham, Islam is an evil religion. If the Christian God enabled the conquering of the Americas, did the Muslim God also enable the territories Islam conquered? God’s blessing is a falsehood, in my opinion. It is the determination and hard work of humans that result in successes in life, whether those actions are good or bad character. However, good character choices by individuals and society result in betterment and bad character choices result in decline and degradation.
Good morals and values are found in all religions, not just Christianity. Ignorant, outdated beliefs and bad characteristics are also found in all religions. Humans should be utilizing sober, rational thinking in order to move forward with the good and abandon the bad thoughts and actions. This will result in a more perfect union.
Louise Sargent
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.