New Hampshire State Rep. Laura Pantelakos (D): “I don’t care about protecting peoples’ Liberty“ (bit.ly/3CpWTeM). Seemingly, NH State Rep. Mike Bordes, running for re-election from Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, hasn't read our Declaration of Independence either and has similar issues with your liberties.
Laconia citizens, who IS the real Mike Bordes, running for re-election? He's not the conservative he's claiming. He's been attacking Republicans that are more conservative, who vote more with the NH GOP platform, and far better in defending your liberties.
While he received a B+ from the NH Liberty Alliance (who measures how a representative defends your liberty) in 2021, he slumped badly in 2022 to a C+. He only voted on 80% of the NHLA-rated bills in 2021 and only 64% in 2022. His adherence to the NH GOP platform, measured by the House Republican Alliance (bit.ly/3pE4QoZ) was barely a “gentleman's B”.
Further were two major bills sponsored by Republicans this year — putting parents back in charge of your child's education (parental rights) and your ability to work without being forced to join a union (right to work). He voted against PR and showed zilch political courage on RTW; his true colors showed by walking out of Reps Hall and refused to vote.
Not even close when compared to other Belknap County Republicans. Further, he's been constantly attacking other Republicans for smaller government stances, desiring lower taxes, and willingness to seek out corruption; it should give you pause.
Finally, what did he accomplish in his two years in the House? He tried to remove daytime speed limits on Lake Winnipesaukee. Like nearly all his other proposals, it died in the House.
In next month's Republican Primary, Laconia voters should know there are better Republican candidates than Bordes.
