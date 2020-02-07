To The Daily Sun,
Now that a near-unanimous Republican majority in the U.S. Senate has blessed the conduct of President Donald Trump without hearing John Bolton or requiring disclosure from the White House of a single relevant document, I have a question for my former Republican colleagues. In posing this question, I am reminded of a line from a John Prine song: “a question is not a question, if you know the answer.”
My question to those who condone what is clearly serious presidential misconduct by Mr. Trump: What would have been your position if President Obama had unilaterally withheld appropriated military aid from an ally unless the ally publicly announced a corruption investigation against an Obama political rival? And what if Obama prohibited all of his staff and associates from testifying, and refused to provide even one page of documentary evidence? You, and I, would have demanded impeachment. The bases for our position would have been serious abuse of presidential power and obstruction of Congress. And we would have been right.
Now explain why your position today is different. Should partisan loyalty trump patriotic responsibility?
Hunter Taylor
Alton
