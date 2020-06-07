To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to give my support to Harry Viens for reelection to the New Hampshire Electric Co-op board. I have worked with him on projects in Center Harbor and his energy and dedication have served our community well at the local and state levels. His past leadership on the co-op board has yielded numerous successful contributions.
He has been a part of the aggressive exploration of bringing broadband service to the members throughout our service area. Additionally he has been working tirelessly for lower rates which resulted in a 26 percent reduction this spring. In recent years, Harry has worked with other co-op members to focus on renewable energy, thus reducing carbon and making our electricity cleaner and more cost effective for members. In recent years, the number of power outages has been significantly lower and the restoration times have been faster for our community.
I am proud to endorse and support Harry Viens for re-election to the New Hampshire Co-op board as I have seen tremendous progress in the management of the Co-op and increased benefits to our members.
Sharon O’Donnell
Center Harbor
