To The Daily Sun,
This is a letter to address the walk signal in Veterans Square. This walk signal is driving me and many other people who live close by crazy.
I believe this walk signal is defective. It goes off 24 hours a day and is very loud. As a resident, and other people, should not have to hear this going off 24 hours a day. I have never heard of a walk signal that talks and counts down from 18 all day long even if there is nobody there. To the city of Laconia I plead with you to please fix this issue — it is driving us crazy.
Sharon Eaton
Laconia
