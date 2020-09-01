To The Daily Sun,
On Monday I was in traffic in front of the library when all of a sudden a Fed-Ex truck stopped right in the middle of traffic, jumped out of his truck and threw a piece of mail on the front steps of a residence. I think this is a disgrace. They are just lazy and disrespectful.
Something needs to be done about this laziness. The post office is just as bad. They don't care about people's mail. I have found letters that are important stuffed between the fliers. So people, check your fliers your mail is probably between them — or somebody else's.
Sharon Eaton
Laconia
