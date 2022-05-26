To The Daily Sun,
Do you get your power from NH Electric Cooperative? If so, I am asking for your vote in the NHEC annual board of directors election. I am currently a member of NHEC’s board and hope to continue for the next three years.
NHEC is entering a time of exciting change that promises to benefit members throughout its 118-town service area. NH Broadband, the NHEC’s new nonprofit subsidiary, is just completing its first network builds in six towns. Over the next 12 to 18 months, NH Broadband plans to extend broadband to many additional Grafton County towns. Ultimately, it is the plan to bring affordable, reliable high-speed internet to all members who currently lack it.
This can be accomplished without raising electric rates, thanks to the NHEC’s non-profit status, its strong balance sheet and a share of the $221 million in federal subsidies available for rural broadband for New Hampshire. In fact, the NHEC’s new fiber-optic networks will increase the efficiency of your electric service.
NHEC’s success in meeting these new challenges depends on a board that’s unwavering in its vision and support. I’m proud to have the endorsement of NH Broadband Advocates, which petitioned the NHEC to get into the broadband business two years ago. I’m also a strong advocate for affordable, stable rates who understands the importance of renewable energy and energy efficiency.
I am also a passionate supporter of New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Foundation that provides $250,000 a year of grant funding to nonprofit entities located within the 118-towns that NHEC serves. The foundation is funded by members who participate in NHEC's round-up program
NHEC is member-owned. So if you are a member, please vote before balloting closes on June 8. You can return your ballot in the prepaid envelope or vote online
Sharon Davis
Campton
