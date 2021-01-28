To The Daily Sun,
As members of the SRSD Budget Advisory Committee, we are asking voters of Belmont and Canterbury to support the proposed 2021-2022 budget. As established by a warrant article, the Advisory Budget Committee comprises three members of Canterbury and four members of Belmont. Each member must submit a letter of interest. This year three members of Canterbury submitted letters of interest and were accepted by the School Board.
As members of the Budget Advisory Committee, we attended and engaged in the School Board budget discussions. The budget was scrutinized to look for savings that would not directly impact the quality of education. No expense was left unexplored. The School Board committed to hours of discussion and difficult decisions, always with taxpayers, students, and district employees in mind.
The biggest increases to the proposed budget are the rates for the NH Retirement System and health insurance. Other increases are attributed to contractual obligations. There is also a state revenue shortfall from the prior year. The budget does not include any new positions.
As members of the Budget Advisory Committee, we ask for your full support of the proposed SRSD budget which will support appropriate funding for all programs preparing the students for careers following graduation – college, military service, vocationally-oriented education, and direct to work.
Funding is a central component to providing a high-quality education and the goals of public education must evolve with the changing world. Supporting quality education and preparing students for the changing world is a fundamental responsibility of our communities. We feel the proposed budget is fiscally responsible and supports appropriate funding for all programs benefiting the students.
Heidi Chaney
Robert Reed
Robert Riley
SRSD Budget Advisory Committee Members
