To The Daily Sun,
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently made it clear at the United Nations that the U.S. supports the Venezuelan people and not a cheap dictator. He is right concerning Venezuela and he was right concerning North Korea.
Senator Shaheen has no use for Mike Pompeo. She actually voted him to be installed as Secretary of State. It is truly sad the voters of N.H. are represented by a person who has absolutely no political vision, but blindly follows Chuck Schumer from New York when it comes to decision making.
Now, Shaheen wants six more years. Spare the voters of N.H., Jeanne.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
