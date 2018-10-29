To The Daily Sun,
In recent weeks there have been numerous letters written in support of state Senator Bob Giuda, all of which highlight that Bob Giuda is an all around great guy, and a good man, who will work hard for you.
One such letter comes to mind whereby a frustrated local citizen reached out to various representatives in the Lakes Region. Not only was Senator Giuda the only one to respond, but he assisted whole heartedly, and with success, even though that person does not live in Bob’s district (2).
Obviously, Bob puts his care and concern for people in need first, regardless of their location or political persuasion.
I do not reside in District 2, but I encourage those of you that do to re-elect state Senator Bob Giuda. Vote for someone who is a passionate and dedicated public servant.
You speak, he listens, and then takes action.
A. Hildebrand
Weirs Beach / Laconia
