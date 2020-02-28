To The Daily Sun,
Bristol voters, please join me on March 10 to vote John Sellers for Selectoard. He will be a voice of reason on this spend, spend, spend board. John will do a better job of watching our hard-earned tax dollars at work.
Then join me on March 14 at the high school to vote yes on two warrant articles: 1. Vote yes on SB-2 so that you won't have to spend six or more hours on a Saturday. Also, vote yes on the article to rescind sewer to the lake. There is no problem with sewer in our lake, but run-off from around the lake. This will cost hundreds per household for 30 years. We only have three miles of shore; what are the other towns around the lake doing?
Carol Huber
Bristol
