I’m writing here to the Republicans in Center Harbor and New Hampton. In the many conversations I’ve had with people in my district, it is clear that I have a lot more in common with conservatives than the Democrat label might imply. I have met many pro-choice Republican women who will support my candidacy because I am a staunch supporter of reproductive freedom.

