I’m writing here to the Republicans in Center Harbor and New Hampton. In the many conversations I’ve had with people in my district, it is clear that I have a lot more in common with conservatives than the Democrat label might imply. I have met many pro-choice Republican women who will support my candidacy because I am a staunch supporter of reproductive freedom.
I’m a successful free market capitalist, having run thriving businesses that grew profitably while paying our people well, creating a positive culture and giving back to our community. I see many of these characteristics at Gunstock Mountain Resort, which is the kind of business I will promote as state representative, not undermine.
We won’t need to increase taxes as long as we create an environment that attracts appropriate businesses to our region, bringing jobs and revenue with them. To do that we need to focus on education and workforce training and increase our housing stock, so young professionals will settle here with their families.
Additionally, a vote for me will bring civility back to our politics. I’m an experienced facilitator of communication skills and I know how to bring diverse opinions together to achieve great things.
My name is Sean Kavanagh. I’m on the ballot for New Hampton and Center Harbor. I’d appreciate your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.