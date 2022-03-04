To The Daily Sun,
My name is Sean Embree and I’m running for re-election to the Shaker Regional School Board. Since joining the board in 2009, I’ve worked hard for the residents of Belmont, Canterbury, and the Shaker Regional School District as a whole. I have become a leader on the board, providing valuable knowledge and information to new board members and administration and asking key questions related to policy, budget and administration. I’m extremely proud of our school district while realizing there are plenty of opportunities for improvement.
In addition to being an involved community member I am also a parent of children in the district. One son attended Shaker Regional schools, graduated in 2019 and is now finishing his junior year of college. Another son began high school this year. As a parent and homeowner in Belmont, I have a vested interest in both the quality of our schools, while working to keep the budget responsible.
During these past 12 years I have learned the complexities of building a school district budget. I’ve taken what I learned to build budgets with the taxpayer in mind while also supporting a school district we can be proud of. I’ve also worked to improve transparency as I’ve advocated for a larger social media presence for the district and live streaming of our meetings. I have also encouraged increased communication with town administrators and the selectboards as I believe it is important for the district and towns to work together. I am a dedicated board member, having rarely missed a meeting, even when it meant I could not attend one of my sons’ events.
We’ll have a new board member this year from Canterbury (as the incumbent is not running). The rest of our board is still relatively new, and I believe it’s important to have someone with significant experience on the board. I am a senior voice and one that other board members respect.
I believe I am what you are looking for in a school board member and would appreciate your vote on Tuesday, March 8.
Sean Embree
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.